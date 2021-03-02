BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Hospital staff from Bristol Health are going around bodegas, barber shops and coffee shops in Bristol to spread information on COVID-19 vaccines.
Inside, they dropped off dozens of sheets in Spanish and English. The info sheets let people know where they can sign up for the vaccine.
“At Bristol health we saw the data. We accepted it. Acknowledged it. And now we are doing something about it,” said Albert Peguero, manager for emergency preparedness, Bristol Health. “This is what statistics are telling us, and get out and do something about and make a change.”
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Peguero said the numbers showed communities of color were not getting vaccinated as much as white people.
When you walk into Mi Tierra Multi Service Store on Main Street, the name speaks for itself. Mi Tierra, or My Land, is where Bristol residents get a quick shopping trip down to their homeland.
"They see this store as a slice of their homeland. Sometimes I have the information they want, but other times I don't, so I share what I have and the rest, it's up to them to find out in hospitals or churches," said Lucy Faican, Mi Tierra owner.
Lucy Faican says people go into her store to buy native products like breads, but also to get information on things like COVID-19. She says sometimes she knows the answer, but other times she doesn't.
Faican says her customers have been looking for answers on the vaccines, but there aren't enough in Spanish.
A similar struggle Eduard Garces deals with in his coffee shop across town.
"They need interpretation. They need explanation on how it goes. It's complex, I think this is a lot. People have dealt with a lot in the past year and we need to help them understand it," Garces said.
With the info sheet, Bristol Health hopes to address the questions they have.
"This is a tool we can use to explain things to people and guide them in the right direction because not having information is an issue, but having the wrong information is even worse," Garces said.
Bristol Health says they will continue to hand out and try to reach different towns. If you are looking to get vaccinated, you can use the VAMS website or call 877-918-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.