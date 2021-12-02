BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A quiet neighborhood in Bristol is getting some national attention for their holiday lights.
The Osenkowski’s submitted their light display on Rosewood Street to LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for their holiday lights contest.
The family said their neighbor was the one to suggest entering the lights display, so they did, and they ended up in the top 10 finalists.
The family sets up the holiday lights each year and collects money and nonperishables for charity.
Donations this year are for the Barganier family. Carrie Barganier is a respiratory therapist at Bristol Hospital with three children. Her husband recently passed away unexpectedly.
To vote in the Kelly and Ryan contest, click here.
For more about Lights on Rosewood, click here.
