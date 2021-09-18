BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking into two instances where gunshots were fired.
Both incidents happened Saturday during the early morning hours and occurred within minutes of each other.
Police say they were notified around 1:50 by a resident that had heard two gunshots outside of their home on King Street, later reporting that they found a bullet hole in their residence.
A couple minutes later, investigators began receiving reports of shots fired over on Judd Street.
Evidence suggests that a man had fired a shot in the air and took off in a vehicle.
No one was hurt in either incident.
A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available. However, police said the alleged shooter was wearing a baseball hat.
The vehicle they were last seen driving away in is described as gray/metallic green sedan. It is unclear if these shots fired incidents are connected.
Police said there is no known threats to the community and witnesses to either incident are encouraged to contact police at 860-584-3011.
