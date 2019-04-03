BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- In Bristol, the local hospital is rebranding itself and changing its name.
Formerly Bristol Hospital will now be called Bristol Health.
The hospital said in a press release that the rebranding is to better reflect the "full scope of services."
Their new mission statement is “Caring Today for Your Tomorrow.”
“At a time when consolidation and acquisition activities of other healthcare organizations are causing confusion, we want to show our patients and partners that they can feel confident about Bristol Health and our ability to provide advanced care in convenient settings,” said Kurt A. Barwis, FACHE, president and CEO of Bristol Health. “Bristol Health remains an independent, community-based system whose sole focus is to be a health and wellness resource for people right here in our community.”
Last year, the hospital turned a profit of about $1.9 million.
This is the first year since 2015 the healthcare group did not take a loss.
