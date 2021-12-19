BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was arrested in Bristol for re-posting an image of an unknown armed person with “Bristol Central Next.”
On Dec. 19, officers with the Bristol Police learned of a social media post depicting a safety concern regarding a local high school.
During the investigation, police learned who re-posted the image and that the person depicted had no ties to Bristol.
The investigation showed that the juvenile recklessly created alarm for the community.
The juvenile was arrested for breach of peace 2nd degree.
At this time, there is no credible threat towards Bristol schools.
