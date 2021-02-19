SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Bristol man is facing charges, accused of attempting to sex traffic a minor, and distribute child pornography.
Robert Marlin Sellers, 60, was arrested on Feb. 4 and has been charged by federal criminal complaint with child exploitation offenses connected to an attempt to engage in commercial sex with a minor.
The arrest comes following an investigation that began in late 2020 after police received information that Sellers was sharing videos of child sex abuse.
In November of last year, an undercover FBI employee began interacting with Sellers on the social media app called ‘Kik.’
In the chats, Sellers made statements that he had sexually abused children, and that he had trafficked a child to engage in commercial sex acts, a press release said.
Authorities also said Sellers had traveled out of state to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
The undercover agent told Sellers that he had a 12-year-old daughter, and that’s when Sellers allegedly introduced the idea that the child could be trafficked for sex.
The release went on to say that Sellers “offered suggestions to the undercover investigator about how it could be accomplished, Sellers arranged to have sex with (the child) in exchange for $200. It is further alleged that, in January 2021, Sellers sent the undercover investigator videos of child sex abuse that Sellers maintained on a file sharing website.”
Sellers was arrested at a Southington hotel on Feb. 4 after he allegedly provided the undercover agent $200 to have sex with his daughter.
Sellers has been charged with one count of attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years. He’s also charged with one count of distribution of child pornography.
This case is being investigated by the FBI New Haven Child Exploitation Task Force and the Southington Police Department. The task force includes members from the Connecticut State Police and the Naugatuck, East Windsor, New London and Southington Police Departments.
