BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol man was arrested yesterday, October 29, after a shooting on Chestnut Street. Police responded to a report of multiple gun shots in the area. Officers found a parked car that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.
The victim and owner of the car was found later. The victim reported that he had been assaulted by Jack Allen in the earlier that morning. Allen then returned firing his gun at the car.
Officers tried to contact Allen at his home on 108 South Street. Police found sufficient evidence and believe that Allen was the shooter. They also believed that he owned an assault type weapon. Allen was found hiding in his home and was taken into custody. Detectives found an assault rifle in his car.
Allen was charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal mischief, assault, and breach of peace.
Allen was arrested and is being currently held on $150,000 bond.
