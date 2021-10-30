NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington Police responded to a robbery on 74 Francis Ave in Newington earlier this morning, October 30. The owners confronted the suspects which caused them to run. Some of the suspects had a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck with white lettering and damage on the back of the truck.
As the suspects were running, the owner fired two gunshots from his firearm. The suspects ran and drove away in the truck. They drove down Francis Avenue and onto Willard Avenue. The owner found one additional suspect who ran into a wooded area near the property.
Newington Police found one suspect who was identified as Michael Lafountain, 52, of Bristol. He was charged with criminal trespassing, and larceny. He is being held on $5,000 bond.
The Nissan pick-up and the other suspects have not been found. The incident is being investigated by Newington Police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Laurence DeSimone at (860) 594-6239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.