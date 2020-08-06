WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Bristol man was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver on Route 8 in Watertown.
State police identified the victim as Him Heap, 51.
Jose Manuel Portillo-Martinez, 27, of Cheshire, was identified as the driver who was driving in the wrong direction.
The crash happened Wednesday just after 10 p.m.
Troopers said Heap was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 south near the exit 36 ramp.
Portillo-Martinez was driving northbound on the southbound side.
Troopers said both drivers were involved in a head-on collision.
Heap was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Portillo-Martinez was hospitalized for serious injuries.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.