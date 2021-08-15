TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Bristol man has died following a collision in Torrington.
It happened around 9:45 Friday night on East Main Street by the Walmart/Market 32 Plaza.
Police say a Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on East Main Street when it tried to turn left into the Walmart/Market 32 Plaza and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as Jeremy Castonguay, 41, of Bristol, was conscious when police arrived at the scene. Castonguay was subsequently taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Before medical personnel could LifeStar him to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, Castonguay had succumbed to his internal injuries.
Castonguay was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Jeep told police that the motorcycle was not in his line of sight and that it did not have its headlights on.
Police said the operator of the Jeep was not impaired at the time of the crash and remained at the scene.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact either Torrington Police Officer James Foley at 860-489-2090 or Torrington Police Detective Kevin Tieman at 860-489-2063.
