BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – The mayor’s race in the city of Bristol was a close one Tuesday night.
Results show that incumbent mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu didn’t get the votes she needed to stay in office. Her Republican challenger Jeff Caggiano declared victory, securing 52% of the votes.
Zoppo-Sassu was the first female mayor in Bristol and has been in office since 2017.
She took to Facebook Wednesday morning saying in part “I want to take the opportunity to thank Bristol for the honor of serving as its mayor, and I, along with the city council, congratulate the slate that will be taking office on Monday night."
