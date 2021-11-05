BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after being found with drugs and more than $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Thursday.
During the stop, police arrested 35-year-old Jose Pizarro and 39-year-old Edgardo Lugo-Serrano, both of Bristol.
They were found with 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, 70 bags of fentanyl, and a total of $10,456.
Pizarro was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Lugo-Serrano was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released on a $5,000 bond.
They are both scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.
Police said Lugo-Serrano also had five outstanding arrest warrants for sixth-degree larceny as well as a warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.