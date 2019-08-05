BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A fundraising effort is underway to help an elderly woman who fell victim to a scam that drained her checking account.
Kris Squires of Bristol launched a GoFundMe page for her 96-year-old neighbor Pearl.
Police said Pearl was duped out of $20,000.
Squires said scammers emptied Pearl's checkbook and that the bank will not release any money to her until a certain account is paid back.
"If you would be so kind to make some sort of donation, anything will help [until] this matter can be cleared up or fixed," Squires wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She's sick and so upset and I'm very worried for her."
Pearl was said to have no other family.
Squires said Pearl's only daughter passed away 15 years ago.
Bristol police confirmed that they are investigating the case.
They said Pearl was told that she won the lottery but had to send a $20,000 cashiers check to a Las Vegas address as a processing fee.
No other details were released.
A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.
