BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police are investigating after a masked stranger was caught on camera knocking on a homeowner's door.
Neighbors tell Channel 3 that it happened on the Genovese Drive area on Sunday.
They took to Facebook and an app called "Neighbors" to warn others who live in the area.
Kathleen Frascarelli, whose Ring Doorbell camera recorded the stranger, gave video to Channel 3. See it here.
"It's very unsettling when you see him," Frascarelli said.
She said her doorbell rang around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"When I got here, the car was across the street," she said.
Unsure of who was out there, she said she yelled out of an open window.
"'Can I help you?' [The] second time I yelled it, he took off without lights on and went flying up the other street," Frascarelli said.
She said she received a better look at the stranger from the Ring Doorbell.
"That's when I saw that it was the person and he had the mask on," Frascarelli said.
The video showed the stranger knocking on the door, looking around then tugging on its handle.
"Watch how he wipes off the door handle and he's got something heavy in his pocket," Frascarelli said.
She wanted to share the video with her neighbors.
"Like 28 to 30 people contacted me and told me to contact the police and make sure someone came out here," she said.
Police have not provided any details.
They simply said they're looking into it.
"We are investigating one complaint of a suspicious person ringing a doorbell who appears to be wearing a mask," they said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.