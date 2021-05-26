BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a sure sign the weather is getting warmer when splash pads across the state start to open.
In Bristol, the city’s splash pads opened for the season on Wednesday.
There are three splash pads in Bristol, with one at Rockwell Park, one at Page Park, and the other at Stocks Playground.
The splash pads are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are free to the public.
