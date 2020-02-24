BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Some parents in Bristol are raising concerns about the coronavirus after students and faculty members just returned from a trip to Italy.
Italy is the latest country dealing with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus.
CNN is reporting that at least 219 people have been infected by the coronavirus in Italy, and the bulk of those cases are in the northern region of Lombardy.
Bristol Central High School parents said the group traveled near where the outbreak is, but the school district did not officially confirm that information on Monday.
According to parents, 14 Bristol Central High School students went on the trip, along with six adults, which include some faculty members.
While the group was about three hours away from where the outbreak is in Italy, the concern is also the airport, where those who might be infected traveled through.
The Bristol Burlington Health District initially suggested that those on the trip stay home from school.
In a letter, the health district said “Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CT Department of Public Health (DPH) may not have had a chance to evaluate the recent circumstances in Italy, the BBHD decided to be cautious and recommended all travelers remain home from school/work for 48 hours. This provided BBHD with enough time to follow-up with the authorities.”
Later in the day on Monday, school officials said the CDC recommends that “Only travelers returning from Italy during the past 14 days who feel sick (with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing) need to stay home."
"Those who are not ill and went on trip are free to go to work or school and do as they please," said Marco Palmeri, director of Health at the Bristol Burlington Health District.
Health officials did say there is no concern at this time.
However, parents said most of the students and all of the faculty members were in school on Monday.
“Of course we feel nervous for our children, and we are concerned about the students who went there and the faculty, but our main concern is that the board of health are doing the right directives and it should be mandatory that people stay home,” said parent Patricia Miller.
Miller decided to keep her daughter home from school on Monday, even though she didn't go on the trip.
"We feel like the school and the teachers are doing everything they can, I think the board of health needs more action to keep everyone safe," she said.
