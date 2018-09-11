Tires and rims swiped from cars.
It’s been an ongoing issue in Bristol since the spring.
On Tuesday night, the city’s police chief addressed the council on how they’re trying to stop it.
You can lock your doors, but in many instances, what thieves are looking for are right in the open, your tires.
The chief says they’ve had reports of 2 dozen tires and rim thefts since April.
He was quick to point out it’s a regional issue that a number of cities and towns are dealing with.
They’re sharing information on how to get a handle on it.
All over Bristol, thieves are targeting cars parked out on streets and in many cases right in their driveway.
Stealing tires and rims late at night and early in the morning, and doing it in roughly 10 minutes.
“I think it’s crazy, and they must have skills if they can do it that fast and nobody is hearing anything when they’re sleeping,” said Lisa Bacon.
According to Bristol’s Police Chief Brian Gould, since April, they’ve responded to 24 calls for tires and rims being stolen.
The latest was 4 incidents early Monday morning.
Speaking at tonight’s city council meeting, the chief says it’s happening all over town, mostly in residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes with big parking lots.
“The types of vehicles being targeted include Acura, Audi, Honda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Infiniti, and Volkswagen,” said Gould.
He says the department’s been analyzing data and sharing information with neighboring departments that are dealing with similar issues.
“The response that we will use will be specific, and coordinated, but we can’t do this alone,” Gould said.
It’s why they’re asking people to lock their doors, park in well lit areas, and also activate any security feature that might be on your car, like a security system or a tracking device.
“I’ve been trying to make sure my doors are locked, my car every night. I look out my window and check on my car periodically. Not that my car is great for them to steal, but you know, still,” said Bacon.
Gould is asking anyone that if they see anything suspicious, a person, or a car in your neighborhood, to call them right away.
