BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are attempting to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday evening.
Police were called to Mi Tierra Multiservices, an international grocery store on Main Street, around 6 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.
The investigation determined a man walked into the store and robbed a clerk at knife point. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Police are looking to identify the suspect through surveillance pictures.
No description of the suspect was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.