Bristol Police

Bristol Police (WFSB File)

 Rebecca Cashman

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol police cruiser was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Road and Middle Street.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other details were provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Bristol Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.