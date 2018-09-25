BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol police cruiser was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Road and Middle Street.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
No other details were provided.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Bristol Police.
