BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The Bristol Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.
Over the weekend, Lt. Michael Healey passed away suddenly. He was off duty at the time.
The department said Healey was a 26-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department, and in 2001 he was awarded the Bristol Police Officer of the Year award.
“Throughout his 26-year career, Lieutenant Healey served the City of Bristol with honor and integrity and received numerous Letters of Commendation and letters to file recognizing his exceptional service,” a press release said.
Healey leaves behind a wife, three children and a large extended family.
In a post on Facebook, Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said "The Bristol Police Department suffered the loss of one of its members this weekend. Please keep the department and the family in your thoughts."
