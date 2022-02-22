BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are hoping the public can help find a missing man.
They said 67-year-old Eleuterio Matos-Velez left his home around 6 p.m. on Monday and hasn't been seen since.
Matos-Velez is described as standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
He has graying hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, a red shirt, red jogging pants, a navy blue Yankees or Mets baseball hat, and slippers.
Matos-Velez does not have a vehicle.
Police said he has wandered away in the past and may be in the New Britain area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police.
