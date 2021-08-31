BRISTOL (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the Huntington Woods Apartments.
According to police, officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Responding officers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment.
Medical personnel responded and transported the woman to an area hospital where she remains in serious, but stable condition.
A preliminary investigation determined the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.
The incident is being investigated by the Bristol Police Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dauphinais at (860) 314-4566.
