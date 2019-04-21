BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one woman with minor injuries late Saturday night.
According to police, a 34-year-old woman was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of West Washington Street and King Street. The vehicle then left the scene.
Police say a motorist helped bring the victim to Bristol Hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for a foot injury.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Sutton at 860-584-3011, extension 3257.
