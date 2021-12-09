BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police said they received multiple calls early Thursday morning for reports of car windows having been smashed.
The reports came from drivers of cars that were primarily located at fitness centers along major roads in Bristol, police said.
In addition to windows being smashed, valuables inside were also stolen.
Police are reminding the public to remain aware of their surroundings and not to keep valuables in their cars. Also, remove your keys, lock your doors, and don’t keep your car running unattended.
If you see anything suspicious, do not approach the individual(s) but to call 911 or the Bristol Police Communications Center at 860 584-3011.
