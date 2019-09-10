BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
The Bristol Police Department released a surveillance photo of a man it believes committed an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Divinity Street.
The crime happened on Aug. 20 around 7:40 p.m.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect's identity is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-314-4567.
