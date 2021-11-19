BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man.
Stefan Spaik was last seen wearing green pants, gray button down shirt, black shoes, and brown pants on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
Police said Spaik maybe confused about the date or location.
He speaks with a heavy Polish accent, and maybe using public transport.
Any information call Bristol Police Dispatch 860‐584‐3011
