BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for a teen they're calling an "endangered runaway."
They said 14-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez was last seen on March 12.
Evelyn is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.
