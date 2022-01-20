BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was struck and killed by a driver in Bristol on Wednesday night.
According to police, it happened near Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road around 7:45 p.m.
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a local hospital.
Police said they are looking for witnesses to the incident.
They asked that anyone who may have been driving in the area of Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road around that time and saw what happened to give them a call.
Investigators can be reached at 860-584-3031.
