BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Two Bristol Police cadets are showing off some newly acquired skills.
They’re hoping to recruit some new members and they have a captive audience.
"Honestly, I’m interested in being a police officer," Isaac Snipes of Bristol tells us.
Bristol Police recently started a new program called STEP, or Strengthening Teen Engagement with Police.
Fifteen Bristol kids have had the chance to talk with police and learn about the job.
Tuesday will mark the sixth and final week before the program brings in new kids.
"The big thing is we learn from them. We want to hear their feedback and their side of things, how they view us," Bristol school resource officer Kory St. Pierre says.
Bristol Police started STEP as a way to improve relationships with teenagers and the students say it’s working.
"Now, we’re more comfortable being able to, if there’s an emergency, we can call them for anything," Jade Gaud-Diaz of Bristol explained.
This is one of many programs that the police use to connect with the youth in Bristol and with many of these programs, police focus on working with at-risk kids to keep them out of trouble.
"Instead of getting kids out there stealing cars, stealing property, damaging stuff, they’re coming to us, they’re engaging with us," school resource officer Matthew Gotowala said.
Those programs include basketball games, woodworking, and mountain biking, but even in the STEP program, police see an opportunity to talk with students about the consequences of stealing cars, vandalism, and other property crimes.
"We kind of give them some enlightenment of what’s going on, maybe, you know, they don’t know exactly what’s going on, and what repercussions, you know, what could happen if you’re caught doing that stuff," said St. Pierre.
And the students say they share what they’ve learned with their friends and teachers.
"I just talk about how it’s crazy that some people break into cars," Snipes added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.