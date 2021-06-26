BRISTOL,CT (WFSB)--The Pool is now open! Located at Page Park on 651 King Street.
Outdoor pools will be open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm with swim lessons available in the mornings.
Daily swim fees will be in effect for Saturday. Residents will be asked to present proper ID to prove proof of residency.
Summer Pool Memberships
Adults (18 – 64) ……….… $40.00 Residents / $80.00 Non-Residents
Children (0 – 17) ……..… $25.00 Residents / $50.00 Non-Residents
Seniors/College (65+) … $35.00 Residents / $70.00 Non-Residents
Page Pool and Rockwell Pool Daily Swim Fees
Adults (18 – 64) ………..… $2.00 Resident / $8.00 Non-Resident
Children (0 – 17) ……...… $1.00 Resident / $4.00 Non-Resident
Seniors/College (65+) … $1.50 Resident / $6.00 Non-Resident
Dennis Malone Aquatic Center (DMAC) Daily Swim Fees
Adults (18 – 64) ………..… $7.00
Children (0 – 17) ……...… $3.00
Seniors/College (65+) .… $6.00
All pool rates, schedules, and membership information can be found at www.BristolRec.com.
