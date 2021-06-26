pools generic
BRISTOL,CT (WFSB)--The Pool is now open! Located at Page Park on 651 King Street.

Outdoor pools will be open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm with swim lessons available in the mornings.

Daily swim fees will be in effect for Saturday. Residents will be asked to present proper ID to prove proof of residency.

Summer Pool Memberships

Adults (18 – 64) ……….… $40.00 Residents / $80.00 Non-Residents

Children (0 – 17) ……..… $25.00 Residents / $50.00 Non-Residents

Seniors/College (65+) … $35.00 Residents / $70.00 Non-Residents

Page Pool and Rockwell Pool Daily Swim Fees

Adults (18 – 64) ………..… $2.00 Resident / $8.00 Non-Resident

Children (0 – 17) ……...… $1.00 Resident / $4.00 Non-Resident

Seniors/College (65+) … $1.50 Resident / $6.00 Non-Resident

Dennis Malone Aquatic Center (DMAC) Daily Swim Fees

Adults (18 – 64) ………..… $7.00

Children (0 – 17) ……...… $3.00

Seniors/College (65+) .… $6.00

All pool rates, schedules, and membership information can be found at www.BristolRec.com.

