BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – An employee at a Bristol postal office has tested positive for COVID-19.
The postal service believes the risk is low for employees at the office. They also said there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail or package.
The postal service says legally they can’t share the name of the employee or give an update on their condition.
Their employees will be kept up to date on new information as it becomes available.
The postal service released a statement to Channel 3 saying in part, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow the recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The post office has remained open at this time.
