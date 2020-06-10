BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Another popular festival is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bristol’s annual Mum Festival has been postponed until 2021.
The 58th annual event was set to be held this September.
While the traditional festival is postponed, Mum Festival organizers said they hope to still have a presence in some way this year.
The festival committee is still looking into ways to accomplish this, one being to work with the mayor to possibly expand the Bristol Farmer’s Market.
They’re also looking into potentially adding an auto show and music.
Any set plans are expected to be released in July.
“To be clear, we did not make this decision lightly, and our decisions were based on the facts as we know them today, uncertainty of the pandemic going forward, and because of the responsibility and genuine concern we feel for our community” said General Chairman Jack Ferraro. “While we recognize that this postponement of the actual event as we have come to love may come as a disappointment to those that have enjoyed the Festival over the years, we have chosen this direction based on a number of factors including feedback from our local, state and federal government, our committee, past vendors and sponsors as well as on the actions that other Festivals throughout Connecticut and beyond have taken. The message is loud and clear…safety first. With this in mind and in consideration of our City’s finances, we have also asked the Board of Finance to please preserve our Grant for next year, relieving them of the financial obligation for this year. This was also announced at a recent City Board of Finance Meeting."
"This festival is a large-scale event put on by community volunteers," said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. "We hope that people will support the scaled down event this September and I also hope that this will be an opportunity to attract new faces to help sustain this fall festival into the future. We greatly appreciate the Exchange Club returning the $35,000 to the City for this year's budget, and we look forward to 2021."
