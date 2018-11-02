BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol principal is back on the job after being placed on administrative leave in August.
Princiapl Scott Gaudet from Greene-Hill School, along with two other employees were placed on leave due to an investigation.
Bristol police said they were made aware of a complaint by the Dept. of Children and Families on June 7 involving a male teacher and a female student.
The two other employees involved were identified as sixth-grade science teacher Timothy Hokanson and school counselor Sheila Therriault.
On Friday, the school system announced that Gaudet would be returning to work on Monday, Nov. 5.
According to Superintendent Dr. Sue Moreau, the district determined that Gaudet contacted DCF upon learning of the incident involved the student and another employee.
Gaudet reported the incident within 24 hours, not the 12-hour time-frame required by law.
Due to this, Moreau said Gaudet has been required to attend recent trainings on DCF protocols and procedures.
“Despited this unfortunate incident, we would like to thank Mr. Gaudet for the honesty and professionalism he exhibited during the course of the District’s review of this matter. Bristol community members should be reassured that the safety of children is the district’s foremost concern and there are many policies and procedures in place to ensure the well being of all our children,” said Moreau in a statement.
There is no word on the status of Hokanson or Therriault.
