BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol Public Schools is moving to full remote learning for two weeks.
The district announced that all schools will move to remote learning starting Monday, November 23 and will return to school on Monday, December 7.
District officials said that as holiday break approaches, families may travel out of state or host guests from out of state, which is expected to increase cases.
Superintendent Catherine Carbone encourages families to practice safe measures while at home.
All students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch during this time.
