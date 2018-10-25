BRISTOL, CT (WFSB)-- Bristol Public Works is looking for unused plastic bags to use for making blankets for the homeless.
According to the Bristol Public Works Facebook page 700 plastic bags can be used to make one blanket.
To donate a bag you can visit the collection bin located at the ground level of the Public Works Department at 111 North Main Street. They are open Monday- Friday 8:00 am- 5:00 pm.
