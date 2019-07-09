BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Residents in one Bristol neighborhood woke up to find an unpleasant surprise.
Homeowners woke up Monday morning to find a note saying police found teenagers who vandalized their cars with condiments.
For residents, they say it’s the latest in a string of incidents and they want police to do more.
“It seems like our street is popular for people wanting to cause mischief,” said Robert Rhault.
Police said a group of juveniles vandalized between 20 and 25 cars in a Bristol condominium complex. Residents say they found salad dressing, ketchup, mustard, and other condiments on their cars.
Police left notices on the cars Monday morning saying they located the teens and released them to their parents. Some residents say that’s not enough.
“That’s ridiculous. If there was parental discipline, is the word they used, if there was parental discipline in the first place in their homes, this sort of thing wouldn’t be happening out here,” said Gary Sparks.
Bristol Police Lieutenant Mark Morello said police want to strike a balance when dealing with juveniles.
“Whenever we’re dealing with juveniles, we try to assess the severity of the crime,” Morello said.
A few people said their frustration goes beyond this incident. Rhault said the neighborhood has also seen car burglaries and other issues recently.
“We hardly ever seen any police come through here,” Rhault said.
Morello said the department is doing what it can with its resources, but also encourages residents to report any suspicious activity.
“I would definitely encourage them to call the police department to report it,” Morello said.
While the typical car insurance policy does cover vandalism, residents said they were able to clear off the condiments without any damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.