BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The annual Bristol Mum Festival is in full swing.
The weekend-long event kicked off Thursday evening and runs through Sunday.
The festival is held at the field on Memorial Boulevard and hosts a variety of activities, including a carnival, crafts, food trucks, vendors, music, fireworks, a parade, and much more.
Hours for the festival are 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers are reminded that Memorial Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Monday.
A fireworks display will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, which will close down South Street between Willis Street and Emily Lane.
On Sunday, the mum parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. Race Street and North Main Street between Route 6 and Main Street will be closed at 10 a.m. All other roads along the downtown parade route will be closed at 12:30 p.m.
