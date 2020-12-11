BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol Public Schools will be moving to full remote learning from Monday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Jan. 15.
The Superintendent of Schools Catherine Carbone said the decision was made as the district transitions into the holiday and winter season, and as the risk of spreading COVID-19 has become higher.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, grades Pre-K-5 will return to in-person learning and grades 6-12 will resume hybrid learning. Students in grades 6-12 who have been attending four-day weekly in-person special education services during the hybrid schedule will return to their four-day weekly in-person schedule as of Jan. 19.
“This was not an easy decision, but it was the right one in order to ensure that the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our top priority. I understand the importance that in-person learning has on our scholars’ academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being. It is critical that our scholars learn in-person alongside their peers and teachers. Disruptions of in-person learning caused by quarantines and temporary school closures can be very stressful. We will continue to monitor the public health data for the City of Bristol and Hartford County and communicate any changes as needed,” Carbone said in a letter to parents.
Parents and students are reminded to take safety precautions, and stay home if you are feeling sick.
All students enrolled in Bristol Public Schools are eligible for free breakfast and lunch, and meals will be able for pick-up at Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools.
