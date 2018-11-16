BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state woke up Friday morning to a blanket of snow thanks to Winter Storm Zoe.
Bristol was one of the towns to receive the most amount of snow at 10 inches.
Channel 3's meteorologists predicted snowfall totals of between 5 and 10 inches of snow for most of the state.
It came down fast beginning on Thursday night.
One plow driver in the city told Channel 3 that they weren't expecting that amount of snow. As a result, he was on the road for a few hours more.
Another man who got off work during the overnight hours said he didn't drive. He said he knew the snow was coming so he was dropped off on Thursday night and getting picked up down the street where there was less snow.
Snowy conditions were no longer reported; however, a slight wintry mix remained on Friday morning.
The roads may look clear, but they could still be slick.
For real-time traffic conditions, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
