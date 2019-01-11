BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The 2019 Senior Volunteer Tax Relief program was approved at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting in Bristol.
The program will provide a $300 tax credit to people or households over the age of 65. Eligibility includes owning real property as a principal residence with an annual income that does not exceed $45,000 for a single senior of $50,000 per senior couple.
To qualify for the tax credit, seniors must complete a minimum of 50 volunteer hours at a Bristol non-profit agency between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018.
Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu says this tax credit is one way the town can give seniors some relief.
“We believe it is really important for seniors to stay in their homes and live independently for as long as they are able to do so, Mayor Zoppo-Sassu said. “Knowing that many of them are on fixed incomes, this tax credit is one way we can give them some relief toward their property taxes.”
More information can be found at the Bristol Senior Center on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the city’s website, www.bristolct.gov, under Senior Center or by calling the Senior Center at 860-584-7895.
