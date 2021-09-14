BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Bristol left at least two young people hurt.
According to police, it happened in the area of Summer and Main streets just after 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers who arrived on the scene said they found an empty vehicle, which they later found had once been occupied by four juveniles.
Two of those juveniles, whom police said were ages 16 and 17, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated at area hospitals.
The other two fled the scene. Police said they are in the process of identifying them.
Officers canvassed the area. They are still investigating what happened.
“While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking to anyone who may have seen anything,” said Chief Brian Gould, Bristol police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-314-4571.
