BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As coronavirus statistics continue to rise worldwide, some parents in Bristol said they're concerned after a group of students and teachers returned from an Italy trip.
Europe's biggest outbreak of the coronavirus has been in Italy where seven people died and more than 229 people were infected.
RELATED: Bristol parents raise concerns after recent school trip
One mother told Channel 3 that she's keeping her Bristol Central High School student home even though the student did not go on the trip. She said she's worried about the possibility of exposure from those who did travel abroad.
"People will say 'I feel healthy,' but they're actually sick and don't know it until 19 days later and that's where the scariness comes in," said Patricia Miller, a concern parent.
The group of 20 students and staff from Bristol Central High School returned from the Italy trip on Friday night.
At first, the Bristol-Burlington Health District "recommended all travelers remain home from school/work for 48 hours."
However, the recommendation was then updated. It said it is now not monitoring the group of travelers.
"Those who are not ill and went on trip are free to go to work or school and do as they please," said Marco Palmeri, director of health.
Channel 3 was told that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with the local health district.
As a parent, Miller said she wants to see more action from the Board of Health to keep students safe.
Eyewitness News reached out to the school and superintendent on Monday and continues to await a response.
