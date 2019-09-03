BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Students in Bristol headed back to class on Tuesday.
Channel 3 was invited to celebrate the first day of school at South Side Elementary School.
More than 500 students are enrolled at the school.
Its principal said this year's theme is "choose kindness."
Principal David Huber said he posted a reminder to all families to drive slowly and anticipate a lot of traffic as children were dropped off on Tuesday morning.
