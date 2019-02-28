BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- An elementary school teacher in Bristol is looking to help give her students a new playground.
Students at Mountain View Elementary School have been without a playground for two years, according to third grade teacher Marcy Deschaine.
She set up a donation page to help raise money, so a new playground can be built at the school.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.