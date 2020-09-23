BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Bristol is making changes to the hours for its Town & City Clerk’s office in an effort to prepare for the upcoming election.
Effective Oct. 1, the Town & City Clerk’s Office in Bristol will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The changes are being made due to the unprecedented demand for ballots, officials said, as well as to allow for staff members to prepare for the election.
“The emails, calls and customers have increased dramatically. Added to that are the extra duties required for the 2020 election. This forced us to take a hard look at how best to serve the public as well as maintain our day to day operations. After talking to other Clerks across the State, many of them have chosen to close their offices to the public for a portion of the day to ensure that work can be processed,” said Town and City Clerk Therese Pac.
The change in hours will be in effect until Nov. 6.
“We will be working to publicize this change to all the users of the Town & City Clerk’s Office over the next week,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “The Clerk’s Office is providing services by appointment only, based on current safety measures in place due to the COVID pandemic. While the elimination of afternoon hours may be inconvenient for some, it is more important that none of the election work or absentee ballot work be delayed in order to ensure a fair and orderly election November 3.”
For more information from the Town & City Clerk’s office, click here.
