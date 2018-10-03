BRISTOl, CT (WFSB) - On Wednesday, the city of Bristol agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit over sexual harassment allegations against the former mayor.
A city employee, Noelle Bates, filed a federal lawsuit claiming former Mayor Ken Cockayne sexually harassed her on numerous occasions dating back to 2011.
Family matters have spilled into politics in Bristol. A scathing report about Bristol’s mayor was released to the public by the Bristol City Council on Thursday.
The settlement and legal fees will be paid by the city's insurance carrier.
Cockayne lost his re-election bid last year.
