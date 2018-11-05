BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - If you are headed to the polls in Bristol tomorrow, you’re being asked to bring some money or a canned good.
It’s not mandatory to vote, but it could help a lot of people out.
The city is hoping to help shelters this winter, with some support on Election Day.
Bristol voters are being asked for a couple bucks or some canned goods as part of an effort to "Stock the Shelves."
“We need this, this is the difference between a bed or hypothermia. These people need it and they need it today,” said Sarah Larson, Assistant Coordinator for Bristol Parks and Recreation.
The mayor, city council and social service agencies in town started working on a plan a few months ago, when local shelters showed signs of struggling.
They came up with an Election Day collection as an idea to help.
“We have 35,000 voters eligible to vote in this election so if we had a 50 percent turnout and everybody gave a dollar we would solve all of our problems,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
“It’s not mandatory, donations are not necessary to vote,” said Larson.
The post office donated bins for the canned goods and other local organizations provided boxes for donations.
St. Vincent DePaul, Bryan’s Angels, Salvation Army, and Agape are just a few in need of aid.
“Everything is going directly to the shelters. We're not spending any money to get this running,” said Larson.
“It might be a little donation to you but it's huge to them,” said Lindsey River, Department of Public Works Analyst.
Still there's the question, is it legal for this to be happening at the polling place?
“You can do voluntary non-partisan events in conjunction with election day as long as you follow the state law and our registrar of voters did check on that and we are compliant,” said Zoppo-Sassu.
If you would like to find out more about how you can help out filling the shelves or with funding you can find it here.
