BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Some people who live along a road in Bristol will be without water while crews repair a water main break.
According to the Bristol Water Department, it happened on Northwestern Drive on Friday morning.
"Once service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water," the department said. "If you experience discolored water, please run a cold water faucet until the discoloration clears. We recommend that you do not do laundry until the water is clear."
There's no word on what caused the break or how long repairs are expected to take.
