EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman died after slamming into a tractor trailer in East Hartford on Monday morning.
State police identified the victim who died as 39-year-old Iris Nereida Maldonado of Bristol.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m.
The Department of Transportation said lane closures were on the westbound side between exits 58 and 57.
According to state police, the driver of the tractor trailer was headed westbound on the highway east of exit 58.
Maldonado was traveling behind him.
For reasons unknown, Maldonado struck the rear of the tractor trailer.
She was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. However, she later died.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.
