BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Bristol’s annual Mum Festival will return this year.
This year’s festival will be held Sept. 24 through the 26th with the theme ‘Honoring Heroes.’ The theme was chosen to pay tribute to all health care and essential workers.
New this year, the festival will be held in the downtown area on North Main Street. Typically, the event is held on Memorial Boulevard, but due to ongoing construction and renovations at the Memorial Blvd. Magnet School, it’ll relocate to downtown.
“As we as a city, state and nation gradually emerge from the pandemic we are excited to be back,” Jack Ferraro, Festival general chair, said in a press release. “After months of hard work and in collaboration with the City of Bristol, various City departments and our volunteer Mum Festival committee, we have developed an operating plan to safely host the Mum Festival that follows existing guidelines that will enable us to bring back a scaled down Festival this fall for all to enjoy.”
The festival will feature vendors, crafters, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, nonprofits and museums, activities for the kids, and more.
For more details about the festival, click here.
